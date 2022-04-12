Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

