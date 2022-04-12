Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Up 99.8% This Week

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $322,384.78 and $17,257.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00008757 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 99.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,221 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

