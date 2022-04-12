Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.

NIF.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.61. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$80.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

