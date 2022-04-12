Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Shares of NAT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $510.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

