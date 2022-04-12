North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.