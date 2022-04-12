Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

