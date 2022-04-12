Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,121,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 119,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

