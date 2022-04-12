NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered NOV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,060,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NOV by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

