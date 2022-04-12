NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Up 25%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 3,400,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average daily volume of 260,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.
About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)
Featured Stories
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.