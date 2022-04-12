Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.04. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2,933 shares changing hands.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 479,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $554.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.