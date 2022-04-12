Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,004.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

