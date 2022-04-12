Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

JCO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

