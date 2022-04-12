Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

JPC stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

