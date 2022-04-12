NXM (NXM) Price Hits $101.08 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $101.08 or 0.00254607 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $667.88 million and approximately $506.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00104416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,984 coins and its circulating supply is 6,607,320 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

