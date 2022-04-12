OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €33.95 ($36.90) and last traded at €34.15 ($37.12). Approximately 4,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.70 ($37.72).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.35 and a 200-day moving average of €36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61.

Get OHB alerts:

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.