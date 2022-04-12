OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €33.95 ($36.90) and last traded at €34.15 ($37.12). Approximately 4,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.70 ($37.72).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.35 and a 200-day moving average of €36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61.
About OHB (ETR:OHB)
