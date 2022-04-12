OLIO Financial Planning Takes $1.69 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

