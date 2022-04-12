Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Gap Down to $28.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.67, but opened at $27.89. Omega Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 94,818 shares.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $439,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 161,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

