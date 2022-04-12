OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

