Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Up 739.1% in March

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 739.1% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $9,910,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $20,008,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $7,627,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

