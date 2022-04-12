Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 17.9%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 93,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 56,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of C$13.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.