Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49.

