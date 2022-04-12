Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $80.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

