Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
