Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

