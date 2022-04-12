Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

MTH opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.