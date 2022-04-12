Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

