Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLK opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

