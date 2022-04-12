Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Pentair by 853.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.