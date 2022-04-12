Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,652 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

