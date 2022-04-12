Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

