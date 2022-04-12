Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 220,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.