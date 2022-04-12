Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,747,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.87 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

