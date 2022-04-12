Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

SNOW stock opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.33 and its 200-day moving average is $299.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

