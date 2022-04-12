Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $235.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

