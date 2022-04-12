Oppenheimer Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $220.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $430.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52-week low of $97.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carvana by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

