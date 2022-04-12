Opsens (OPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Opsens to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Opsens (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.