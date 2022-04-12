Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

ORAN stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 291.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,070 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 120,457 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orange by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 338,035 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orange by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 63,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.