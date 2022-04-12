Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

