Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

