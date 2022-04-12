Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.