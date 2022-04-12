Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

BLL opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

