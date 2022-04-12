Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,101 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

NYSE ITT opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

