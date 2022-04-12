O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $723.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.70 and a 1-year high of $747.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $676.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

