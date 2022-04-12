Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

