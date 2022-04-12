Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 269,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,207 shares.The stock last traded at $75.62 and had previously closed at $76.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

