Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.
Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.