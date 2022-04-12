Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.