P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) vs. U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Head-To-Head Survey

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 6.77% 15.08% 6.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $495.02 million 2.61 $40.83 million $2.42 41.09

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.