Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $76.42 and last traded at $76.42. 3,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 526,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

Specifically, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

