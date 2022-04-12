PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.51

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.