Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $269,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

